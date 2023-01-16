TODAY: Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

