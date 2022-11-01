TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. FRIDAY: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

