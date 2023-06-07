TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tags

Trending Video