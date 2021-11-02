TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 52. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tags

Trending Video