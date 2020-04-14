TODAY: A 10 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
