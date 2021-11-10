TODAY: Rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

