TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tags

Trending Video