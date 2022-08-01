TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. High in the upper 80s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. Heat index readings to 97 in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Warmer. Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Heat index readings to 97. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings to 100. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
