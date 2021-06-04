TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
