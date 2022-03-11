TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 54. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tags

Trending Video