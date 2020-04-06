TODAY: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. WEDNESDAY: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
