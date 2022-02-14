TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

