TODAY: A slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m., mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely after 7 p.m., mixing with rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY: Rain and snow likely before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Herman E. "Gene" Fry age 75 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Monday Jan. 31, 2022 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services are being planned for a later date. The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton, IA is assisting the family. Herman was born on Sept. 10,…
CYNTHIA R. (SMITH) VANDERLEEST, 64, of Morrison, IL, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at MercyOne in Clinton, IA. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Additional information: www.bosmarenkes.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- A PLACE OF HIS OWN: Ricky's Place opens doors at well-known corner
- Ruling on legal challenge to school mask mandates could come soon
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton High School
- HONOR ROLL: Clinton Middle School
- New bill would allow parents to watch kids’ classrooms
- No one injured in space heater fire
- ALL IN THE FAMILY: Saint Guiseppe’s Heavenly Pizza opens in Camanche
- Prep Report: Northeast, Camanche, DeWitt finish sweeps
- Grand Mound solar project meeting set for Feb. 10
- Clinton junior Lucas Weiner finding rhythm with Kings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.