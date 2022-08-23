TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Camanche yards win Hometown Pride competition
- Clinton girl saves choking grandma
- Tensions surface as county Human Resources office loses two staff members
- One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash
- Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
- Iowa Judicial Branch: Be aware of jury duty scam
- Davenport Southeast advances to the 2022 Little League World Series
- County commits remaining ARPA dollars
- Residents' invited to give input on Clinton project planning
- Determan appointed to Clinton City Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.