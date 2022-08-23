TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Trending Video