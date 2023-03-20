TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Rain likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

