TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., and a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
