TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 51. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tags

Trending Video