TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

