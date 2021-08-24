TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the morning. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
- Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor
- Clinton man wins $30,000 lottery prize
- Clinton woman faces felony drug charges
- Beau Knows Sports: Farewell, Clinton
- Visitors thankful for lost wallet's return
- TAKING THE TITLE: Monaghan wins Junior Olympics gold for second year
- Census records population decline in Clinton, slight growth in DeWitt
- Camanche man injured in crane crash
- Staff of five works better than envisioned, Camanche fire chief says
- Handbook complaints lead to mediation in Camanche
