TODAY: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

