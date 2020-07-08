TODAY: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Warren D. Henschel, 60, of Dubuque, formerly of Clinton, died Monday at his home in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton police investigate Monday homicide
- Whiteside County identifies Sunday's murder victim
- Work at Third and Main set to begin this month
- Whiteside County investigates murder
- Rise in positive coronavirus cases due to group activity, health official says
- Fulton students will return to school with face coverings
- Clinton police reports
- Protester hit by Iowa governor's SUV sure it was intentional
- Camanche council proceeds with city hall plans
- Camanche police reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.