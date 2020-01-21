TODAY: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow. Low around 29. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. THURSDAY: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.