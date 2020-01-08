TODAY: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 11 p.m, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 11 p.m. and midnight, then snow. Low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
