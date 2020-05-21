TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
John Martinez, 90, died February 14, 2020, at home in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Juanita F. Byrns, 92, of Clinton passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Mandy Steinhauer, 45 Clinton, died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service held 1:00 PM on Friday at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial at Springdale Cemetery. Online condolences www.papefh.com.
