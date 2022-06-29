TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

