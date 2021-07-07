TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. FRIDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard "Rich" Orman, 70 of Camanche passed away November 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Visitation is from 10:00am until the service time.
Catherine passed away on January 9th, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 11-3 at the Camanche Community Center.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sister obsessed with conspiracy theories
- Fake job offer targeted Maquoketa woman
- Invasion of the shadflies
- Clinton man gets life in prison for sexual abuse
- What happened to Riverboat Days: High costs ended holiday tradition
- Clinton High School reunion set for Sept 5
- Where Are They Now: Clinton native Sydney Laufenberg finishes college with Olympic Trials
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton police reports
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.