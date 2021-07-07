TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. FRIDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tags

Trending Video