TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 26. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Obituaries
Becky Frederick, 67, of Camanche, passed away, Monday at MercyOne. Memorial Services will be 2:00pm, Thursday (March 10) with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
- Clinton man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison
- A day to celebrate: Naeve Family Beef prepares to open processing, packaging plant
- Judge fines Ashford, former parent company $22M for misleading students
- Three local companies receive workforce innovation grants
- Clinton School Board approves incentive bonuses
- Three Clinton residents selected to serve on state boards
- CHAPY: Wrestler of the Year finalists include two state medalists
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- STATE: Sabers move to 3A semis with 67-59 win over Decorah
- SPEAKING OUT: Suicide prevention is group's No. 1 goal
