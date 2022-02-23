TODAY: Snow likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 14. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

