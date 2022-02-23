TODAY: Snow likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 14. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Weather
Obituaries
Linda L. Hansen, 73, of Clinton passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Judy Dahl Hammen, 79, of Clinton passed away Monday. She was a long-time employee of NCH and retired in 1997. As per her request, there will be no services. Snell-Zornig assisted the family with arrangements.
Kathleen "Kay" Claussen, 98 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Westwing Place in DeWitt. Cremation rites will be accorded. Further arrangements are pending with the Pape Funeral Home.
