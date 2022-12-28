TODAY: A chance of drizzle, mainly between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of rain after noon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A chance of rain or drizzle before midnight, then a chance of drizzle with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian killed in rural Fulton
- One injured in Clinton house fire
- Former Immanuel Lutheran gifted to Victory Center
- Four ways Congress could begin reversing its self-diminishment
- TASTE TRAVELER: Great food, and a beautiful view
- 3M to stop making ‘forever chemicals’
- Building permits
- Farewell to a strange, Twitter-obsessed year
- AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to contract
- Symphony of Lights reopens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.