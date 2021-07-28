TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Virginia Bergman 96 of Clinton, died Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Big Meadows NH in Savanna, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service planned Friday Aug. 6th at Prince of Peace, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home assisting.
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
CLINTON [mdash] Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A private service is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting …
Most Popular
Articles
- Former employee charged with stealing wrenches from Custom-Pak
- City announces road closures for RAGBRAI's arrival July 31
- RAGBRAI 2021 rolls across state
- Man convicted of selling meth ordered to Salvation Army program
- Shaffer will lead Camanche Middle, High schools
- Champion charged with meth offense
- Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in drug case
- Clinton woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct
- Freshman Jacob Maher giving Central DeWitt's lineup a boost
- County law enforcement prepared for RAGBRAI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.