TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tags

Trending Video