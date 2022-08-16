TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Trending Video