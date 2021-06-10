TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 63. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.