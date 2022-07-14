TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
