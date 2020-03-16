TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Rain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
