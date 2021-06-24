TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Anne Michelle Dickey, 52, formerly of Fulton, passed away from a brief battle with cancer June 17, 2021 in Springfield, Illinois. Bisch & Son Funeral Home of Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
CLINTON [mdash] Beloved little boy, you've captured our hearts from the first moment we heard yours. Every day falling more deeply in love with you. Hidden away in your momma's belly we watched you grow, and covered you in prayers and kisses. And when the moment came where we saw your precio…
