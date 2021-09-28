TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tags

Trending Video