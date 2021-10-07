TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Mark J. Porter, age 57 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. In following Mark's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mark was born in Clinton …
Robert H. Lassen, 55, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Clinton passed away Tuesday at IU Health - Bloomington Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Albany native puts Davenport on his tour list
- City will amend city code to accommodate Nestle Purina expansion
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Camanche moves toward creating TIF district
- Iowa City mayor issues mask order without set end date
- Clinton man sentenced to 17 1/2 years on child pornography charge
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- American Countess arrives tomorrow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.