TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tags

Trending Video