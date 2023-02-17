TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. TUESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton County deputy saves dog that had fallen through ice
- Two injured, one seriously, in school bus collision near Morrison
- New residences coming to site of Fulton's first home
- Camanche Girls Varsity Bowling team sweeps State Qualifiers to make State
- Powell's 26 points lead Irish to round one win over Calamus-Wheatland
- No one injured in Sunday morning blaze
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- STATE QUALIFIERS: Jennings punches his ticket to state as lone River King
- Dance Marathon 29 pushes all-time total raised over $34 million
- School funding effects, new facilities' timelines presented to board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.