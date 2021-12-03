TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of snow before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SUNDAY: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Annabell "Ann" Shaw, 92 of Camanche passed away Wednesday at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dan Fullerton, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Tuesday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton police release name of man found dead in open field
- Kinkaid charged in meth case
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- CHAPY: Football finalists released
- Robbins pleads guilty in drug case
- Fulton Christmas dinner plans underway
- Salvation Army reopens in Clinton
- Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher's death
- Radenslaben charged in meth case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.