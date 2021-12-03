TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of snow before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SUNDAY: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

