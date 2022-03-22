TODAY: Rain likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara J. Bodnar, 82, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home in Clinton. arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities release names of four killed in Wednesday crash
- Officials advise to not panic over property appraisals
- Drawing to a close: Camanche MDA fundraiser in its last year
- LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: New life planned for Clinton YMCA building
- CHAPY: Girls basketball finalists set
- CHS Hall of Honor luncheon is April 8
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Chamber, CRDC, CVB move toward merging
- Steamers kick off baseball, softball
- Building Permits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.