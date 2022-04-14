TODAY: A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 and 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tags

Trending Video