TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. THURSDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

