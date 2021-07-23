TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
