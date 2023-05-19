TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tags

Trending Video