TODAY: Rain, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 42. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY: A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 25. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Jolee McKenzie, 75 of Morrison, passed away Monday, December 6th. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 13th at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service time Monday.
