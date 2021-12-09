TODAY: Rain, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 42. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY: A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 25. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

