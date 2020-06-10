TODAY: A slight chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tags