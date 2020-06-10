Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.