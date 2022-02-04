TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tags

Trending Video