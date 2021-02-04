TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Snow likely after noon. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -11. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Tags

Trending Video