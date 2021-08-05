TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

