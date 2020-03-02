TODAY: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of snow between midnight and 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nancy Mayberry, 88, of Maquoketa, died February 29, at Maquoketa Care Center. Services will be held at 11:30 A.M., March 5, at United Church of Christ in Maquoketa. Visitation 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Film crew coming to Clinton to highlight Eric Hosette, community support
- State bound: Indians roll Falcons 80-32 for trip to Wells Fargo
- Timken Drives plans to move auger operations to Clinton
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Two graduate from alternative high school
- Chief: Fulton battling methamphetamine problem
- Camanche looks at building roundabout
- Buckley proves to be ideal team player in senior year
- Fulton's 37-30 win clinches first regional title since 2001
- Sheley pleads guilty to meth, weapon offenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.