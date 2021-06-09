TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 94. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

